StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Trading Down 0.5 %

CR opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

