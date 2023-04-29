StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SUP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and have sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.