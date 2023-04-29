StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:SUP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.
Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
