StockNews.com Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
WNEB opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
