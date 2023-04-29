StockNews.com Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

WNEB opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

