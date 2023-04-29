StockNews.com Upgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to “Strong-Buy”

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

