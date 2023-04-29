StockNews.com Upgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to “Strong-Buy”

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.
Centene Stock Performance
Shares of CNC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Centene
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
