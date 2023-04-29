Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
SREDF stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.