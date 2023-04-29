Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Down 5.3%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.51 and last traded at $87.51. Approximately 22,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 114,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Articles

