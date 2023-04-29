Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY23 guidance at $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.85-$10.15 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.92 and a 200-day moving average of $253.49.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $430,157,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

