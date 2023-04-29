Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

