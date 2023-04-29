Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

