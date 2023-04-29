SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 6.1% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 1,243,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,257,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

SunPower Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

