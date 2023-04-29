Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

STBFY stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

