Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

STBFY stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.