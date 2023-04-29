Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance
STBFY stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.