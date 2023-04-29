Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Superior Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
Superior Gold Company Profile
