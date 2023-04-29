Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

