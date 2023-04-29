Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 986,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

