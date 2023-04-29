SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.