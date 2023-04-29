SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

