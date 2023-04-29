SVB Securities Boosts AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $19.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Securities from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

AlloVir Trading Down 2.5 %

ALVR opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.73. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,973 shares of company stock worth $37,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AlloVir by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

