Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,541.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

Shares of SWPRF opened at $85.10 on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $85.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

