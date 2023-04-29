Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 49.8% in April

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWQGF opened at $185.18 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 52-week low of $177.50 and a 52-week high of $185.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.57.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Swissquote Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.