Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 906 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $56.73 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

