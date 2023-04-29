Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 24,617 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $120.56.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

