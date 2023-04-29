Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

