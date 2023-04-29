Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 170,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 153,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

