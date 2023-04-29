Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2,099.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,459,000 after buying an additional 1,718,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3,682.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,175,000 after buying an additional 954,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

