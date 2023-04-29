Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

