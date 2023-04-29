Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,148,000 after buying an additional 1,173,233 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,942,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after buying an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,884,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 893,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after buying an additional 116,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.