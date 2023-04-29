Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 451,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 93,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.02 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

