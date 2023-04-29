Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.73 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,840.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,456.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4,923.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Activity at NVR
In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
