Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PSX opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

