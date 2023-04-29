Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

