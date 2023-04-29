Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.73.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.