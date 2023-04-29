Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $148.18 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

