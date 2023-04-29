Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.26. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

