Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

