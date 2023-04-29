Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,701 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

GE stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

