Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,085 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.42 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

