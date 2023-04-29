Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,458 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 167,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.