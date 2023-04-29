Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,083 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp
In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %
NYSE:USB opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $53.37.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
