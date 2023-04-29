Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,233,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $160.16 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

