T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 570,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.