Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Tabcorp Price Performance

TACBY opened at $1.39 on Friday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 484.65%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

