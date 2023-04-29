Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOAC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

TOAC opened at $10.67 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

