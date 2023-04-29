Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 44,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.