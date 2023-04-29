Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
Shares of LON:TMIP opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.16) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.78. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.32 ($1.58).
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
