Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of LON:TMIP opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.16) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.78. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.32 ($1.58).

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

