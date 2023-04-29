Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

