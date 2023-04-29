TD Securities Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$14.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.05.

Aecon Group Stock Up 1.3 %

ARE opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9247312 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

