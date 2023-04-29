TD Securities Raises EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$85.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
EQB Price Performance
EQB stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. EQB has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $50.90.
EQB Company Profile
EQB, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
