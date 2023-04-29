TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.