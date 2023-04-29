Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,658,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 13,372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,822.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELDF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($4.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.37.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.35.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading

