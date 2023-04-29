Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.14%.

TLSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

