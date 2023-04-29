Terex (TEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Terex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile



Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

