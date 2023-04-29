Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $25.86 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

