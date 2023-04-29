Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $25.86 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
